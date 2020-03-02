TL Private Wealth Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,734,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 15.3% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $8.35 on Monday, reaching $184.07. 2,079,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

