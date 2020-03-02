TL Private Wealth Purchases Shares of 87,762 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,054,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 13.9% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TL Private Wealth owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.27. 1,332,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,103. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $154.74 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

