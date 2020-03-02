TL Private Wealth Takes $1.14 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $11.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

