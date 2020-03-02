TL Private Wealth Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,060,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 11.3% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. 9,516,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,859. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

