Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Shares Up 6.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) shares shot up 6.6% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $127.69 and last traded at $127.68, 3,322,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,528,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.81.

Specifically, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average is $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

