Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 538,400 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 504,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TG traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $17.11. 68,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,971. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tredegar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tredegar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tredegar by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 208,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 167,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tredegar by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

