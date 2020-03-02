United Insurance Holdings Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

United Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

