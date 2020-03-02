Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $151.00 at Stephens

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target cut by Stephens from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.25.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.