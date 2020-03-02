Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Trading 6.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $165.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Universal Health Services traded as high as $132.53 and last traded at $131.82, 1,050,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 608,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.74.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

