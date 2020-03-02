US Select Private Opportunities Fund (CD1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.40 on March 19th

US Select Private Opportunities Fund (ASX:CD1) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from US Select Private Opportunities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.
US Select Private Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of A$1.50 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of A$2.25 ($1.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.56.
About US Select Private Opportunities Fund
