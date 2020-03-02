ValuEngine Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,357,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,913. The firm has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 234,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

