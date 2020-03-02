ValuEngine Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 283,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $350.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.42. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.