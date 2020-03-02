Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Position Decreased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.53. 10,153,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,541. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.47 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

