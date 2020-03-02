Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 22,493 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 353.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,840. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

