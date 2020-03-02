Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 159,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. 6,864,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,072. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

