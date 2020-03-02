Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 28,271 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $3,298,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,892,262.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,482 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,151 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

