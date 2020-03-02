Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 328.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,790,000 after acquiring an additional 179,400 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 243,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $14.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

