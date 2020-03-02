Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Tech Data by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tech Data during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tech Data by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tech Data by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on TECD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

