Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 41.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Murphy USA stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.72. 418,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

