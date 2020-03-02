WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 40.52%.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

