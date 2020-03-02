Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.44, 6,501,770 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 4,001,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Specifically, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

