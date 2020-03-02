Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,607.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,607.50 ($60.61).

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,750 ($75.64) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Shares of LON:WTB traded down GBX 135 ($1.78) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,759 ($49.45). 1,126,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,550.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,457.30. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.