Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 378,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,051. The stock has a market cap of $348.09 million, a PE ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.07. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

