Woolworths Group Ltd (WOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Woolworths Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.45.

Shares of WOW stock opened at A$38.63 ($27.40) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$41.29 and a 200-day moving average of A$38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.07. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of A$29.03 ($20.59) and a 12-month high of A$43.96 ($31.18). The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

