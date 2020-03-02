Woolworths Group Ltd (WOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Woolworths Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.45.
Shares of WOW stock opened at A$38.63 ($27.40) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$41.29 and a 200-day moving average of A$38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.07. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of A$29.03 ($20.59) and a 12-month high of A$43.96 ($31.18). The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00.
About Woolworths Group
