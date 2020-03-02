Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. 615,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

