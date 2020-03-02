Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $923.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at $52,654,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

