16,962 Shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. 237,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,152. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $522,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

