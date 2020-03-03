22,338 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.7% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.59. 13,659,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,685,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

