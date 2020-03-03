34,811 Shares in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Davita by 622.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Davita by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 260,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130,722 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 421.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 1,459.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 237,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 222,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

