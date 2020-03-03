66,843 Shares in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 298,618 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,869,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 399,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 226,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,618. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

