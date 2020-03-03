87,121 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Gentex by 229.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gentex by 31.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 146,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $713,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,692. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

