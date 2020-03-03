89,463 Shares in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rent-A-Center as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 200,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 152,452 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $2,809,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 6,839.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 884,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,046. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

