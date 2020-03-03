89,512 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 89,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 1,727,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,548. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $330.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

