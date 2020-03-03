Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the apparel retailer on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Abercrombie & Fitch has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

ANF traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. 2,829,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,302. The stock has a market cap of $823.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANF. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

