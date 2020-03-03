Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the apparel retailer on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
Abercrombie & Fitch has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.
ANF traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. 2,829,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,302. The stock has a market cap of $823.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.
