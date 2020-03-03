Austin Engineering Ltd. (ANG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

ASX:ANG traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$0.18 ($0.12). 254,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,263. Austin Engineering has a one year low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a one year high of A$0.24 ($0.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.20. The company has a market cap of $101.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.46.

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, service modules, tyre handlers, and ancillary attachments.

