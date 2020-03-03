Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
ASX AEF traded up A$0.15 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$3.84 ($2.72). 520,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Australian Ethical Investment has a fifty-two week low of A$1.69 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.93 ($4.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $430.44 million and a PE ratio of 65.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.43.
About Australian Ethical Investment
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.