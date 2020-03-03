Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

ASX AEF traded up A$0.15 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$3.84 ($2.72). 520,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Australian Ethical Investment has a fifty-two week low of A$1.69 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.93 ($4.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $430.44 million and a PE ratio of 65.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.43.

About Australian Ethical Investment

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in clean energy, sustainable products, medical solutions, innovative technology, responsible banking, healthcare, recycling, energy efficiency, education, and aged care.

