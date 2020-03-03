Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Blackhawk Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of OTCMKTS BHWB remained flat at $$29.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. Blackhawk Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $97.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.04.
About Blackhawk Bancorp
