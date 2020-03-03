Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Blackhawk Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHWB remained flat at $$29.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. Blackhawk Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $97.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Blackhawk Bancorp alerts:

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.