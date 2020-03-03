BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,423,000 after purchasing an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

BOK Financial stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 239,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

