Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Brooks Automation has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brooks Automation to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. 6,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,201. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

