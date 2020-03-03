Burnham Holdings Inc (BURCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Burnham stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421. The company has a market cap of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Burnham has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

