C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

CHRW stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. 713,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

