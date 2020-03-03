Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.22. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

