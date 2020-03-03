CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.95

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CTH traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 464 ($6.10). The stock had a trading volume of 346,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,192. The company has a market capitalization of $518.63 million and a PE ratio of 25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 474.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 408.13. CareTech has a twelve month low of GBX 322 ($4.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 502 ($6.60).

Several research firms have weighed in on CTH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CareTech in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

