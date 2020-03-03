CIBC Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$19.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCL.A has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

TSE TCL.A traded up C$1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$12.56 and a 52 week high of C$21.55.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

