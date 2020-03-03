CPS Technologies (CPSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

CPSH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 2,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

