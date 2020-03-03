CSFB Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$70.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.35.

NA traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$69.58. 978,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,041. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$60.09 and a 52-week high of C$75.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.0200003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total transaction of C$1,436,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at C$404,895.31. Also, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.22, for a total transaction of C$562,770.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$997,488.43. Insiders sold 90,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,500 over the last quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

