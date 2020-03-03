Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,617 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,030. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

