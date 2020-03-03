Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Enova International were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ENVA traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,327. Enova International Inc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $390,800.00. Also, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,788 shares in the company, valued at $945,474.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

