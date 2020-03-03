Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.27-1.30 EPS.

EPRT stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

