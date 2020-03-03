Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.27-1.30 EPS.

EPRT stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Earnings History for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit