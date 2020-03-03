Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 128.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,839. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,285.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.